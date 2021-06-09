Listen To Lehmo’s 4-Year-Old Interrogate Human Nature Over Who Is The Most & Least Talented!

We all know how they say kids can be our toughest critics? Try having one as a reporter!

Lehmo's four-year-old son Laddie joined the team on air to ask the group Human Nature some hard-hitting questions, and it goes without saying, this little pocket rocket did not hold back!

The musicians ended up fighting over who is the most and least talented in the group and accidentally admitted the real reason why they teamed up with Guy Sebastian in a new song!

Take a listen to the adorable, yet hilarious chat below:

Missed Bec, Cosi & Lehmo? Download the LiSTNR app and catch up now!

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!