LISTEN: McGowan Announces 100% Capacity Is Back!

Massive news for #Perth with the Premier just announcing that venues, in this great state of ours, can go back to 100% capacity.

"I'm pleased to announce that we will be raising capacity limits for certain indoor and outdoor venues with fixed seating up to 100%,

This will include stadiums, theatres, cinemas, and places of worship."

It's another step forward for us here in Perth, but of course, we all know how quickly things can change so best to take this good news with caution.

Excited caution!