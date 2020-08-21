LISTEN: Mariah Carey and Lauryn Hill Drop A New Song Sampling A Well Known Tune

Oh what a treat for a Friday! The queen herself Mariah Carey has dropped a new song and is has us feeling all sorts of things!

The track is called 'Save The Day' and features the one and only Lauryn Hill.

That's not all, the song samples the well know hook from Lauryn's song 'Killing Me Softly' with The Fugees and we are obsessed.

This is the first single from Mariah's upcoming album 'The Rarities' out October 2nd.

You can get your hands on Mimi's new hit here.

