LISTEN: Lady Gaga And Ariana Grande Drop Pop Anthem 'Rain On Me'

This is a BOP

Article heading image for LISTEN: Lady Gaga And Ariana Grande Drop Pop Anthem 'Rain On Me'

The world has been patiently waiting for the collab of 2020 between Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga to drop and now we have our little monster mittens on it.

The song is pure pop and sees both singers have fun with their vocals!

Post

Gaga posted a pic onto her Insta to let her fans know they'd have to wait another day for the video... apparently filmed prior to lockdown.

Get your copy of 'Rain On Me' here.

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!

22 May 2020

Lady Gaga
Ariana Grande
Listen Live!
Lady Gaga
Ariana Grande
Lady Gaga
Ariana Grande
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs