LISTEN: Dua Lipa Drops Collab With Madonna And Missy Elliot

After mentioning she wanted to collab with Madonna, it looks like Dua Lipa's dreams have come true! The singer has dropped a special remix of her song 'Levitating' featuring Madge and Missy Elliot and it is a tune!

With a deep new beat, Madonna's vocals and a rap from Missy Elliot, this song has everything you could want...

You can get your hands on 'Levitating' here.

