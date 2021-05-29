List Of Victorian Exposure Sites Grows To 150 Overnight

Huge contact tracing efforts are still underway in Victoria this weekend with the list of exposure sites growing to 150.

As Victoria enters day two of a state-wide lockdown, multiple locations have been added to the list overnight with people from exposure site areas receiving text messages encouraging them to check the list for updated sites and times.

The growing list of locations includes multiple supermarkets which were visited by a food distribution worker who was infectious while on the job but was asymptomatic.

As tracers follow the trail of grocery stores, concerns are mounting over five pubs and bars which were visited by another positive case.

As the list continues to be updated, over 15,000 Victorians are self-isolating as primary or secondary close contacts, with 35 confirmed cases and their links officially identified.

Yesterday’s tests only presented four new cases from over 47 thousand administered tests throughout the region.

The ADF have disclosed that over 160 staff will be knocking on doors to monitor current contact cases.

