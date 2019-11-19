List Of SA Schools Closed Today Due To Catastrophic Fire Conditions
Over 100 SA schools due to close!
More than 100 schools are due to close in response to the catastrophic fire danger forecast for SA today.
South Australia's Department for Education has announced 111 schools and kindergartens will be closed for most of the day as a safety measure during catastrophic fire danger conditions.
Government school bus services will also be cancelled in all catastrophic bushfire rated districts.
Due to these conditions, the following schools will be closed today and sites marked with * will be closed as an additional safety measure.
Eastern Eyre
Cleve Area School
Cleve District Children's Centre
Kangaroo Island
Kangaroo Island Community Education*
Kangaroo Island CS Kingscote*
Parndana Campus
Penneshaw Kindergarten*
Lower Eyre
Bishop Kindergarten*
Kirton Point Children's Centre*
Kirton Point Primary School*
Lake Wangary School
Lincoln Gardens Primary School
Poonindie Community Learning Centre
Poonindie Early Childhood Centre
Port Lincoln Children's Centre
Port Lincoln Special School
Ungarra Primary School
Mid North
Blyth Primary School*
Booborowie Primary School
Brinkworth Primary School
Burra Community School
Burra Early Learning Centre
Clare High School
Clare Primary School
Clare Valley Children's Centre
Eudunda Community Preschool
Gladstone Primary School
Koolunga Primary School
Manoora Primary School
Napperby Primary School
Saddleworth Early Learning Centre
Saddleworth Primary School
Snowtown Primary School
Spalding Primary School
Tarlee Primary School
Mount Lofty Ranges
Aldgate Kindergarten Inc
Aldgate Primary School
Arbury Park Outdoor School
Basket Range Primary School
Belair Jean Bonython Kindergarten
Belair Primary School
Birdwood High School
Birdwood Primary School
Blackwood Kindergarten
Bridgewater Kindergarten Inc
Bridgewater Primary School
Clarendon Kindergarten
Clarendon Primary School
Coromandel Valley Kindergarten
Coromandel Valley Primary School
Crafers Primary School
Craigburn Primary School
Echunga Primary School
Eden Hills Kindergarten
Eden Hills Primary School
Evanston Gardens Primary School
Flagstaff Hill Kindergarten
Flagstaff Hill R-7 School
Flagstaff Oval Kindergarten
Gumeracha Primary School
Hahndorf Primary School
Hawthorndene Kindergarten
Hawthorndene Primary School
Heathfield High School
Heathfield Primary School
Kangarilla Primary School
Kathleen Mellor Preschool Kgtn
Kersbrook Primary School
Lenswood Primary School
Lobethal Community Kindergarten
Lobethal Primary School
Macclesfield Primary School
Mount Barker Kindergarten Inc
Mount Barker Primary School
Mount Compass Area School
Mount Compass Preschool Centre
Mount Pleasant & District Kgtn*
Mount Pleasant Primary School
Mylor Primary School
Nairne Primary School
Norton Summit Primary School
Oakbank Area School + OSHC*
One Tree Hill Primary School
Paracombe Primary School
Rapid Bay Primary School
Sandy Creek Primary School
Scott Creek Primary School
Springton Primary School*
Stirling District Kindergarten
Stirling East Kindergarten
Stirling East Primary School
Tea Tree Gully Primary School
Torrens Valley Children's Centre*
Upper Sturt Primary School
Williamstown Primary School
Woodside Preschool Playcentre*
Woodside Primary School*
Yankalilla Area School
Yankalilla Community Children's Ctr
West Coast
Elliston Area School
Karcultaby Area School
Koonibba Aboriginal School and CPC*
Lock Area School
Miltaburra Area School
Yorke Peninsula
Bute Primary School
Moonta Area School
Moonta Kindergarten
Port Broughton Area School
Port Broughton Kindergarten
Wallaroo Mines Primary School
Yorketown Area School
