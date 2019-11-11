List Of NSW Schools Closed Tomorrow Due To Catastrophic Fire Conditions

For the first time ever, the state of NSW is bracing for Catastrophic fire conditions, with premier Gladys Berejiklian declaring a state of emergency for the next seven days.

The NSW Rural Fire Service have made it clear that ‘Catastrophic’ is the highest level of bushfire danger and homes are not designed to withstand a fire in these conditions.

Catastrophic fire danger is forecast tomorrow for the Greater Sydney, Greater Hunter and Illawarra/Shoalhaven areas.

Due to these conditions, the following schools will be closed tomorrow:

Public Schools:

Barkers Vale Public School

Baryulgil Public School

Beechwood Public School

Bellbrook Public School

Ben Lomond Public School

Bobin Public School

Cascade Environmental Education Centre

Coffee Camp Public School

Coolongolook Public School

Coopernook Public School

Coutts Crossing Public School

Dundurrabin Public School

Deepwater Public School

Elands Public School

Emmaville Central School

Glenreagh Public School

Hallidays Point Public School

Hannam Vale Public School

Harrington Public School

Huntington Public School

Heron's Creek Public School

Johns River Public School

Krambach Public School

Lansdowne Public School

Lindfield Learning Village

Long Flat Public School

Lowanna Public School

Manning Gardens Public School

Medlow Public School

Mingoola Public School

Mitchells Island Public School

Moorland Public School

Mount George Public School

Nabiac Public School

Nana Glen Public School

Nimbin Central School

Nymboida Public School

Old Bar Public School

Oxley Island Public School

Pacific Palms Public School

Rollands Plains Upper Public School

Telegraph Point Public School

The Channon Public School

Tinonee Public School

Tuntable Creek Public School

Ulong Public School

Upper Coopers Creek Public School

Upper Lansdowne Public School

Whian Whian Public School

Willawarrin Public School

Wingham Brush Public School

Wingham Public School

Wytaliba Public School

Yarrowitch Public School.

Catholic Schools:

Holy Cross, Kincumber

Our Lady Star of the Sea, Terrigal

St John Fisher, Tumbi Umbi

St Mary’s, Toukley

St Brendan’s, Lake Munmorah

St Brigid’s Catholic College, Lake Munmorah

MacKillop Catholic College, Warnervale

St Peter’s Catholic College, Tuggerah

St Bernard’s, Berowra

St Martin’s, Davidson

Mater Maria Catholic College, Warriewood

Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, West Pymble

St Michael’s Primary School, Blacktown South

Catholic Out Of School Hours Care, Blacktown South

Catholic Education Early Learning Centre Mary Queen of the Family Parish, Blacktown South

Nagle College, Blacktown South

Corpus Christi Primary School, Cranebrook

McCarthy Catholic College, Emu Plains

St Finbar’s Primary School, Glenbrook

Catholic Out of School Hours Care St Finbar’s, Glenbrook

Holy Family Primary School, Luddenham

St Canice’s Primary School, Katoomba

St Madeleine’s Primary School, Kenthurst

Marian Catholic College, Kenthurst

Our Lady of the Nativity Primary School, Lawson

Xavier College, Llandilo

St Thomas Aquinas Primary School, Springwood

St Columba’s Catholic College, Springwood



The following Independent schools will be non-operational:

Taree Christian School

Manning River Anglican School

Alesco Senior College (Coast campus)

Tuntable Falls Community College

Port Macquarie Steiner School

The Nature School

Rainbow Ridge for Steiner Education.



The following TAFE Campuses will be non-operational:

Kempsey TAFE - 58 Sea Street, Kempsey, NSW 2240

Great Lakes TAFE - The Northern Parkway, Tuncurry, NSW 2428

Port Macquarie TAFE Campus - 70 Widderson Street, Port Macquarie, NSW 2244

Wauchope TAFE Campus -- 18-20 Young Street, Wauchope, NSW 2446

Taree TAFE Campus - Montgomery Crescent, Taree NSW 2430

Macksville TAFE Campus - 5/9 West Street, Macksville NSW 2447.

