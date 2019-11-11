List Of NSW Schools Closed Tomorrow Due To Catastrophic Fire Conditions
A state of emergency for the next 7 days
For the first time ever, the state of NSW is bracing for Catastrophic fire conditions, with premier Gladys Berejiklian declaring a state of emergency for the next seven days.
The NSW Rural Fire Service have made it clear that ‘Catastrophic’ is the highest level of bushfire danger and homes are not designed to withstand a fire in these conditions.
Catastrophic fire danger is forecast tomorrow for the Greater Sydney, Greater Hunter and Illawarra/Shoalhaven areas.
Due to these conditions, the following schools will be closed tomorrow:
Public Schools:
Barkers Vale Public School
Baryulgil Public School
Beechwood Public School
Bellbrook Public School
Ben Lomond Public School
Bobin Public School
Cascade Environmental Education Centre
Coffee Camp Public School
Coolongolook Public School
Coopernook Public School
Coutts Crossing Public School
Dundurrabin Public School
Deepwater Public School
Elands Public School
Emmaville Central School
Glenreagh Public School
Hallidays Point Public School
Hannam Vale Public School
Harrington Public School
Huntington Public School
Heron's Creek Public School
Johns River Public School
Krambach Public School
Lansdowne Public School
Lindfield Learning Village
Long Flat Public School
Lowanna Public School
Manning Gardens Public School
Medlow Public School
Mingoola Public School
Mitchells Island Public School
Moorland Public School
Mount George Public School
Nabiac Public School
Nana Glen Public School
Nimbin Central School
Nymboida Public School
Old Bar Public School
Oxley Island Public School
Pacific Palms Public School
Rollands Plains Upper Public School
Telegraph Point Public School
The Channon Public School
Tinonee Public School
Tuntable Creek Public School
Ulong Public School
Upper Coopers Creek Public School
Upper Lansdowne Public School
Whian Whian Public School
Willawarrin Public School
Wingham Brush Public School
Wingham Public School
Wytaliba Public School
Yarrowitch Public School.
Catholic Schools:
Holy Cross, Kincumber
Our Lady Star of the Sea, Terrigal
St John Fisher, Tumbi Umbi
St Mary’s, Toukley
St Brendan’s, Lake Munmorah
St Brigid’s Catholic College, Lake Munmorah
MacKillop Catholic College, Warnervale
St Peter’s Catholic College, Tuggerah
St Bernard’s, Berowra
St Martin’s, Davidson
Mater Maria Catholic College, Warriewood
Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, West Pymble
St Michael’s Primary School, Blacktown South
Catholic Out Of School Hours Care, Blacktown South
Catholic Education Early Learning Centre Mary Queen of the Family Parish, Blacktown South
Nagle College, Blacktown South
Corpus Christi Primary School, Cranebrook
McCarthy Catholic College, Emu Plains
St Finbar’s Primary School, Glenbrook
Catholic Out of School Hours Care St Finbar’s, Glenbrook
Holy Family Primary School, Luddenham
St Canice’s Primary School, Katoomba
St Madeleine’s Primary School, Kenthurst
Marian Catholic College, Kenthurst
Our Lady of the Nativity Primary School, Lawson
Xavier College, Llandilo
St Thomas Aquinas Primary School, Springwood
St Columba’s Catholic College, Springwood
The following Independent schools will be non-operational:
Taree Christian School
Manning River Anglican School
Alesco Senior College (Coast campus)
Tuntable Falls Community College
Port Macquarie Steiner School
The Nature School
Rainbow Ridge for Steiner Education.
The following TAFE Campuses will be non-operational:
Kempsey TAFE - 58 Sea Street, Kempsey, NSW 2240
Great Lakes TAFE - The Northern Parkway, Tuncurry, NSW 2428
Port Macquarie TAFE Campus - 70 Widderson Street, Port Macquarie, NSW 2244
Wauchope TAFE Campus -- 18-20 Young Street, Wauchope, NSW 2446
Taree TAFE Campus - Montgomery Crescent, Taree NSW 2430
Macksville TAFE Campus - 5/9 West Street, Macksville NSW 2447.
