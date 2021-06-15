Lisa Vanderpump's New Show Vanderpump Dogs Drops Today!

If you still can't get enough of Lisa Vanderpump, you'll be thrilled to know that hayu are unveiling a brand new show steaming from June 16, Vanderpump Dogs!

Vanderpump Dogs follows the stories behind the sweetest and most outrageous dog adoptions at the renowned pet adoption shop in West Hollywood owned by Vanderpump Rules and Overserved star, businesswoman and restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump.

We'll take a deeper dive into Lisa's luxurious life and see all the stories and adoptions occur at Vanderpump Dogs. Each episode will follow the characters who come to the foundation to adopt their forever friend, the committed employees, the adorable pups and, of course, the fabulous Lisa Vanderpump herself!

Expect comedy, some drama and a whole lot of heart. Dog lovers, this is the show for you.

You can stream Vanderpump Dogs from June 16 only on hayu!

