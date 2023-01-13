Lisa Marie Presley, Daughter Of Elvis Presley, Dead At 54

Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, has passed away at the age of 54.

Presley was hospitalised after suffering a massive cardiac arrest on Thursday (GMT-8).

Priscilla Presley confirmed the death of her daughter a short time later through an official statement.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” the 77-year-old said.

“She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.” - Priscilla Presley

The 54-year-old was transported to hospital from her Calabasas home in California after suffering from a cardiac arrest.

Presley was spotted in attendance at the Golden Globe awards along with her mother in support of Baz Luhrmann’s biopic ‘Elvis’, which saw Austin Butler who starred as the titular character receive a Gold Globe for his performance.

Presley was the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, born in 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee.

