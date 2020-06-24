Lisa Kudrow Explains Sweet Reason She Has NEVER Watched Friends

Lisa Kudrow has admitted that she has never actually sat down and watched Friends, and now she has told us the sweet reason why

Friends is arguably (don’t argue with me on this) the greatest tv show of all time!

It ran for 10 whole seasons and a whopping 236 episodes and introduced us to Chandler, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Ross & Rachel, and even though it wrapped up over 15 years ago, it is still quoted on the daily.

It’s safe to say most of us have binged the tv show more time than we can count, but it turns out Lisa Kudrow has NEVER even seen the show. Back in 2019 she said

'I don't watch it if it's on. I might not like myself, so I'd rather not risk that.'

Recently her and Jennifer Aniston caught up for a zoom interview, and she elaborated on her choice.

'I don't watch the show. I'm still not watching it in the hopes that one day we sit down and watch them together.'

My heart just melted, and now we NEED a gogglebox version of the entire cast watching Friends together, and we need it right now!

