Lisa Curry Chats About Her Book And The Highs And Lows From The Past 60 Years

*TRIGGER WARNING: Eating disorders*

This morning, the Hit Network were joined by triple Olympian and wellness entrepreneur Lisa Curry, to chat about her new book and the loss of her daughter.

Lisa - A Memoir - 60 Years of Life, Love & Loss: in his funny, heartbreaking but always life-affirming memoir, Lisa Curry reflects on a life well lived and the experiences that shaped her: swimming, family, marriage, divorce, and love found again. It is a powerful story of resilience, of highs and lows, and of starting out and starting again.

Lisa spoke to us about the loss of her daughter, Jaimi and how hard it is to lose a child as a parent.

You can get your hands on Lisa's book here!

FULL CHAT: Lisa Curry Joins The Show

