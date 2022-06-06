Lionsgate Release The First Teaser Trailer For 'The Hunger Games' Prequel Film

It’s been just over a month since Lionsgate announced they’re developing a Hunger Games prequel film, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and details have been trickling out ever since!

This morning, the film studio released the first teaser for their film, which shows a golden songbird evading the jaws of a golden snake.

Probably the titular figures – call it a hunch!

Watch the teaser:

While the clip is cool, it doesn’t give us a whole lot to go off, besides the whole ‘Who’s good? Who’s bad?’ situation.

So what do we know?

We know the film’s based on Suzanne Collins’ 2020 book-of-the-same-name, which follows a pre-presidential Coriolanus Snow as he mentors a problematic tribute from District 12.

Where have we heard that one before?!

Find out how Top Gun's Maverick could have potentially received multiple death sentences:

Set 64 years before the events of the original film quadrilogy, we assumed Donald Sutherland wouldn’t be returning as Panem’s eventual tyrant; an assumption which was quickly proven to be correct with the announcement that Tom Blyth would portray a young President Snow.

We also know that the film is slated to drop on November 17th, 2023.

But that’s it… for now! Keep an eye on this space and we’ll give you the updates as they come through!

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: