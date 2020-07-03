Line Up, Ladies! We Might Be Seeing Bachie 'Pie Man' Jackson Garlick In Paradise

Bachelor In Paradise is hitting our TV screens on July 15, and while we've been on the edge of our seat to see hunks from Angie Kent's The Bachelorette season like Timm Hanly & Ciarran Stott, apparently we might see another!

Remember Jackson Garlick? Sure you do! He was the one who happens to be a pie shop heir and on his date with Angie, gave her a pie with meat even though she's vego. Yeah, NOOOOW you remember.

Well, as you'd also recall, Jackson was pretty cute too. He even made it all the way to hometowns - where Angie got interrogated by his father, but still!

There's been some buzz because he might just be entering Paradise. Melbourne-based talent agency, Lucky Connect, shared a since-deleted photo of Jamie Doran, Timm Hanly & Jackson Garlick with the caption, "Our good friends are returning to our TV screens for @bachelorinparadiseau on July 25th".

If that doesn't say Jackson is going to Paradise, then I dunno what will!

