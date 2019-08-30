Lindsay Lohan's Upcoming Single Is Called 'Xanax' And You Can Hear It Here

There is no denying Lindsay Lohan has had some iconic songs in her, uh, colourful career. From Rumours to Confessions Of A Broken Heart, you're lying if you've never heard one of them.

Now Lilo is shimmy-shaking her way back into our lives with new music. She's given us some not so subtle hints that she's been back in the studio...

And made it very clear she's returning to her music roots.

Now Linds has dropped a sneak peek at her upcoming track titled 'Xanax (cringe)'.

*WARNING - Contains naughty language*

Thoughts?

