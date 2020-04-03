Lindsay Lohan's New Song Has Dropped Early!

What a way to kick off your Friday. This week we heard from the one and only Lindsay Lohan that she was set to release a brand new track and now the little gem has arrived early.

Set to be released on Friday at 12:30pm US time, the song somehow made it's way onto Youtube a tad early.

The track is called 'Back To Me' and Lindsay describes it as 'rediscovering and accepting oneself, shutting out the noise and moving forward and letting the past go'.

It's a bop!

Grab your copy of 'Back To Me' here.

