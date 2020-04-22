Lindsay Lohan's Hairdresser Shows Us How To Get A Perfect Iso Cut

Bored at home? Thinking about cutting your hair in iso?

Well, fear no more!

Hit 92.9 are doing daily Iso Classes just for you guys at home and this week we had celebrity hairdresser Joey Scandizzo showed us the best way to cut your (and your kid's) hair at home.

He has cut everyone's hair from Paris Hilton to Lindsay Lohan! So, it's safe to say he knows every trick in the book.

And don't worry if you miss a session, every day from 12 pm there will be a new Iso Class.

If the haircut doesn't tickle your fancy, we have a whole lineup of other Iso Classes you can choose from:

Wednesday: Jo Harvey from The Studio Perth Is Doing Pilates

Thursday: Harry Hills aka Dirty Harry From Survivor Will Be Making Ice Cream

Friday: Jani from Glamour Nail Bar Will Be Teaching You How To Do A Home Manicure

