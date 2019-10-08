Lindsay Lohan Reveals An American Will Be Joining The Panel In The Masked Singer's Second Season

The Masked Singer is undoubtedly one of the biggest shows in Australia right now. People are huddling together to figure out the clues across the country.

One of the best things about the show is the inclusion of Lindsay Lohan on the Guessing Panel. For someone who hasn’t been here before, she’s done a pretty good job of identifying different Australians.

On Tuesday, Lindsay caught up with her new pal and co-star Hughesy during The Hit Network's Hughesy & Kate. During the chat, she revealed a huge teaser for the next season!

Hear the full chat below...