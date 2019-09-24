Lindsay Lohan Just Dropped The Full 'Xanax' Track With A Video!

The world certainly double backed and looked as Lindsay Lohan announced that she was dropping new music and now we have the actor/singer's first single and a video to go along with it.

Lindsay has teased the track titled 'Xanax' and now her fans are overjoyed that the Parent Trap star has released the full track alongside a collection of videos from her travels.

Lindsay recently signed a record deal with Mariah Carey's ex Tommy Mottola and it's not clear if this is the official release of the track or just a really long teaser.

Fishing through the comments, her fans are asking for Lindsay to upload the track to Apple Music and Spotify, so time will tell!

