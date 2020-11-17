Lindsay Lohan Is Returning To The Masked Singer To Throw Around Hollywood's Biggest Names In Season 3

Lindsay Lohan is reportedly returning to The Masked Singer Australia panel in 2021 to pretend to know our Aussie celebs, and we cannot be more psyched!

While Network 10 has yet to confirm the news, the singer assured TV Blackbox she'll be making a comeback in the upcoming season.

Momanger Dina Lohan also shared the news to her personal Instagram account, captioned with clapping emojis, so it's looking pretty set in stone at this point.

Co-panelist Hughesy commented on the rumours when he caught up with Hit Network's Bec, Cosi and Lehmo. Hear what he had to say...

