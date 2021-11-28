Lindsay Lohan Announces Her Engagement!
Congrats
It's official, Lindsay Lohan got her happily ever after! Just weeks after her former BFF Paris Hilton tied the knot, Lindsay has announced her engagement.
Lilo posted a pic of her and fiancé Bader Shammas, showing off her impressive sparkler of a ring.
Lindsay introduced her followers to Bader back in 2020 when she posted a pic of him and while he doesn't live his life in the public eye, what we do know is that he lives in Dubai and works in finance.
It's been a big couple of weeks for Lindsay, she just wrapped shooting a movie for Netflix and said she was glad to be back at work.
Congrats to the happy couple, we cannot WAIT to see what this wedding looks like!
