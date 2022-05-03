Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals Ambitious Plans For 'Encanto' Sequel

If you’re eagerly awaiting a follow-up to Disney’s Encanto, you might want to sit down for this.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the musical maestro behind the House of Mouse’s latest hit, has revealed he wants Disney to build an attraction at one of their parks before he cracks into Encanto 2.

“It was funny because everyone’s like ‘will there be a sequel? Will there be a show?’ and I said, ‘I want a ride before I want any of that,’ he revealed in a recent chat with Insider.

“The Imagineers are on it. I don’t know what they do or where they live, but I know they’re on it.”

Catch our chat with the stars of Doctor Strange:

Miranda had previously told The Wrap about his idea of bringing the Madrigals’ house (their Casita) to the real world, giving fans the opportunity to explore the magical home in-person.

“I talked to [Bob Chapek, CEO of Disney] and said ‘I know there’s a world in which this casita lives in a theme park and we get to actually walk through it in real life’.”

While the construction of the attraction could delay the release of Encanto 2, the good news is that Miranda is still keen to do a sequel, having told Collider “it’s a question of ‘when’ and not ‘if’.”

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: