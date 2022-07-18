Lily-Rose Depp & The Weeknd Are Part Of A Cult In New TV Show, The Idol

Lily-Rose Depp will star alongside The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) in a new TV show called The Idol.

The Idol follows a female pop singer (Depp) who starts a romance with an enigmatic LA club owner turned secret cult leader (The Weeknd).

Check out the official teaser here:

The Idol has been green lit for 6 episodes, and is written by Euphoria's Sam Levinson and The Weeknd.

We'll keep you updated on a release date and where you can watch in Australia!

