Lily-Rose Depp & The Weeknd Are Part Of A Cult In New TV Show, The Idol

Lily-Rose Depp will star alongside The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) in a new TV show called The Idol.

The Idol follows a female pop singer (Depp) who starts a romance with an enigmatic LA club owner turned secret cult leader (The Weeknd)

The Idol has been green lit for 6 episodes, and is written by Euphoria's Sam Levinson and The Weeknd

We'll keep you updated on a release date and where you can watch in Australia!

Amber Lowther

18 July 2022

