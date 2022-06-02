Lily Collins Shares An Exciting Update About 'Emily In Paris' Season 3!

As Gabriel once said… “You’re in Paris now.”

Sure, we may have forgotten the rest of that quote, but the point still stands: Emily is back in Paris!

Posting to Instagram, Lily Collins and Ashley Park have announced that filming has begun for Season 3 of Netflix’s most popular Parisian series.

Crack out your magnifying glass and you may spot a certain landmark in the background!

But get this: Emily and Mindy aren’t the only characters returning!

It would be weird if they were…

Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), Camille (Camillle Razat), Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), Julien (Samuel Arnold), Luc (Bruno Gouery) and Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) are also slated to grace our screens once again, returning as Emily’s companions and, in Alfie’s case, Emily’s companion.

While we don’t have a release date for Season 3 yet, we can offer you something better; the show has already been renewed for a fourth season!

So stock up on some Moët, hold onto your croissants and mentally prepare yourself for an extended couch-vacation to The City of Love!

