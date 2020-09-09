Lily Allen & David Harbour Have Officially Married In Las Vegas Wedding!

Queen of no f*cks given, Lily Allen, and David Harbour, aka Daddy Hopper from Stranger Things, have officially tied the knot!

The pair made it official in a classic Las Vegas wedding, complete with an Elvis impersonator, and just close family in attendance, including Lily’s two young daughters.



“In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people’s princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic,” David wrote on Instagram.

“Refreshments were served at a small reception following.”

And by refreshments, he's referring to these delicious burgers!

Look how cute they are!

Lily’s little white, Dior dress!

Lily and David first went public with their relationship in August, 2019, and have since become the cutest little family!

Congratulations Lily and David!

