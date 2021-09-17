Lil Nas X Drops Album Montero Featuring Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat PLUS His Raciest Film Clip Yet!

Lil Nas X has become the name on everyone's lips. After successfully delivering hit after hit from his debut 'Old Town Road', we've finally got our hands on his album 'Montero' and we are NOT disappointed.

Always delivering us the unexpected, the performer has collabs with Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat and more, not to mention videos for days.

In addition to the incredible CGI versions he's dropped for the tracks on the album, we also got a fully-fledged vision in the form of 'That's What I Want', which tells a tale as old as time.

Boy meets boy at football game, has racy shower encounter, boys go camping, boy meets boys wife and kids, boy breaks boys heart.

Oh and Billy Porter has a cameo... as you do!

*LANGUAGE WARNING*

It's just brilliant.

When it comes to honorable mentions on 'Montero', we love 'Am I Dreaming' featuring Miley Cyrus...

...and 'Dolla Sign Slime' featuring Megan Thee Stallion...

You can get your hands on 'Montereo' here.

