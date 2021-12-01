Likely Sixth Omicron Case Emerges In Sydney’s Southwest

A likely sixth case of the Omicron variant is suspected in New South Wales.

The fully vaccinated man from Sydney's southwest, who spent six months in Nigeria, arrived on a flight from Doha last Thursday.

NSW health minister Brad Hazzard said genomic sequencing is underway to determine if the man has the Omicron variant.

"Initial testing strongly indicates another overseas traveller, who recently arrived in NSW from southern Africa, has been infected with the Omicron COVID-19 variant of concern," he said.

"We believe it is likely that it will be confirmed later this afternoon as a definite Omicron case." - Minister Hazard

Mr Hazzard confirmed the man flew into Sydney on Thursday on the same flight as the Central Coast woman who was the fifth case.

The Cabramatta man aged in his 40's had been out and about in the community, before testing positive on Tuesday.

Meantime, Premier Dominic Perrottet remains adamant that NSW would not "go backwards" despite rise in Omicron cases.

"[I'm] getting asked questions here about six cases .... six cases ...lets shift the thinking," he said.

"The thinking needs to move away from every single day saying, 'here's the case numbers'.

"It's about the hospitalisations and the ICU numbers," Mr Perrottet urged.

In the meantime, NSW Health is combing through tests from two weeks ago to identify if there are any additional cases.

