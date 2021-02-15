Like A Dagger To The Heart, We Learn Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page Is Taken

Is your heart feeling a bit broken but you don't know why? I'll tell you why! It turns out our very own Duke of Hastings, Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page is....TAKEN!

So, if you pictured yourself heavily flirting with the Duke, unfortunately, someone else seems to be #blessed with that opportunity.

The Daily Mail published some photos of Regé-Jean with soccer player and writer, Emily Brown. She is said to work as a freelance copywriter for brands like Nike, Uber and Converse.

Not only that, but they happened to buy a $1.4 million home together last year! So, you could say it's serious.

There was speculation that Regé-Jean was involved with his co-star, Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Bridgerton), but that was put to bed. Now, it's definitely put to bed. Like, tucked in. Goodnight.

While we're heartbroken, we aren't surprised that he's been snapped up! So uh, crying session at mine later?

Get To Know Bridgerton Heartthrob Regé-Jean Page

