Lift your insta game at Canberra's first 'Selfie Museum'

Canberra is set to welcome a new museum, full of endless selfie opportunities.

The Appropriately named ‘Selfie Museum’ is set to open in Belconnen.

It’ll feature more than 20 installations, each designed to provide the perfect photo backdrop.

From donut walls, to textured rainbows and giant ball pits, the photo opportunities are endless.

No open date has officially been announced for the Selfie Museum but its website is now taking bookings, with first visits available from Saturday 26 February.

Eager insta queens and kings can get a sneak peek and find out more from the museum online here.