'Life After Death With Tyler Henry' Trailer Shows Him Search For Answers Of His Own

You might know clairvoyant Tyler Henry from his Foxtel show, Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry, where he uses his gifts to send messages to celebrity clients!

Dating back to when he was 10, he received intuitive mental images foretelling his grandmother's death. Throughout his teenage years, he would 'read' classmates and continue using his psychic abilities in various ways.

Now, we're being graced with a new show, and this time, it's on Netflix! Life After Death with Tyler Henry will show him offer clarity and closure from the beyond while searching through his own family’s past in an intimate reality series.

Check out the incredible trailer here:

The trailer shows Tyler search for answers for his own family, after his mum discovered just three years ago that she was taken as a baby.

"The woman who I actually thought was my mother, was a murderer," Tyler's mum Teresa says in the trailer. But can Tyler figure out what happened or is it too close to home?

Life After Death with Tyler Henry will premiere on Netflix on March 11!

