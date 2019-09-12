Libraries Offer Backstage Passes for Disability Action Week

Families living with autism, individual assistance or hypersensitivity will find accessing our council libraries less daunting thanks to two new initiatives.

During Disability Action Week (September 15 to 22), Libraries will be delivering a Quiet Hour at the Dudley Denny City Library and a Night at the Library at the Gordon White Library.

These programs will become regular additions to library programming.

The Night at the Library event is a new initiative that will give a backstage pass to those living with autism or requiring individual assistance.

Kicking off from 5pm, on Monday, September 16, Gordon White Library will offer a low-sensory and judgement-free space for the whole family.

A variety of activities, designed to offer an overall sensory experience, will be on offer, including robotics, storytelling and block building. Bookings are required. Dudley Denny City Library’s Quiet Hours kick off on Tuesday, September 17, from 5pm to 6pm, and will continue every Tuesday.

The library will turn down the lights and soften noise to a minimum during these Quiet Hours to cater for those community members with hypersensitivity. Booking information and further details for these events can be located at mackay.qld.gov.au/whatson or by calling 4961 9387.