Liberals Hunt For Tassie's New Premier After Peter Gutwein's Resignation

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein announced his shock resignation from parliamentary position on Monday afternoon, altering the political landscape four months into the new year.

Gutwein cited he currently has "nothing left in the tank" to continue the task, revealing he wants to spend more time with his family.

The search is now underway for the 57-year-old's successor, with the Liberal party working through the process of selection.

The remaining members of the party will jostle for position, with an opportunity to serve out the remaining three years of the term after Gutwein held the position for one full year.

Since the most recent state election, Gutwein's party has lost two ministers in Sarah Courtney and Jane Howlett.

Predicted as the favourite to take the reigns, Deputy Premier Jeremy Rockliff is the safest choice, after he initially declined the position left vacant by retiree Will Hodgman in January 2020

Rockliff works as the Minister for Mental Health, and also taps into Manufacturing and Defence Industries.

Prior to his appointment into the Health portfolio, Rockliff worked for seven years as the Education Minister.

Minister for Small Business Michael Ferguson is the next suitor, if both him and Rockliff elect to nominate themselves.

Attorney-General Elise Archer is another possible suitor as a conversative within the House of Assembly.

Gutwein revealed a decision on his replacement will be made "by the end of the week".

The outgoing Premier will hold an astute legacy for his efforts to maintain the island state during the pandemic years, and building Tasmania's case for inclusion into sporting codes.

