Liam Payne Sparks One Direction Reunion Rumours With His Latest Tik Tok Video

One Direction's 10-year anniversary is fast approaching, and the boys have dropped hints that a reunion is coming

8.22pm July 23, 2020, marks 10 years since Simon Cowell called Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan & Zayn Malik back up on the X Factor stage to tell them that they were being given a second chance as a group. That’s just a very dramatic way of saying that there’s a 10 year One Direction anniversary later this month.

In the first couple of years of One Direction, they were EVERYWHERE and became one of the most successful boybands of all time. But tragedy struck when Zayn Malik decided to leave the band (never forget), and not long after in January 2016, the band went on an 18-month hiatus.

It has possibly been the longest 18 months fans have endured, but any time there is even a whiff of a One Direction reunion, fans can sniff it out from a mile away, but we’ve also become that desperate for a reunion that sometimes it can be a bit of a reach.

However, Liam Payne’s recent Tik Tok video has sparked reunion rumours AGAIN, because of a facetime call with Harry Styles.

It becomes very obvious in the first two seconds (ok not that obvious, it took me a few watches to pick it up because I was too damn excited!) that it’s not a real facetime call, just a video of Harry on loop and Liam pretending to chat to him.

However, that hasn’t stopped fans from thinking that a reunion is just around the corner, because this video is just ANOTHER piece of evidence.

Hear about the evidence here:

