It's slow, it's sexy, it's Liam Payne's new track written by Ed Sheeran and featuring Boogie Wit A Hoodie and we LOVE it!

The track is called 'Stack It Up' and according to Liam, is all about people who work really hard for what they have and enjoy it!

Liam has done a lot of growing up since his days in One Direction, just take one look at this pic.

Grab your copy of 'Stack It Up' here.

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!