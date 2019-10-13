Liam Hemsworth Photographed Kissing Aussie Actress Maddison Brown

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus sadly parted ways earlier this year after 10 years together, but since the divorce we’ve only seen the ‘Slide Away’ singer begin publicly dating again.

Now, Liam has stepped out hand in hand with Aussie actress Maddison Brown in New York.

Maddison Brown is most well known for her role as Kirby Anders in Dynasty.

As for Miley, she and Cody Simpson have been very open about their happy relationship together, with the pair already referring to each other as boyfriend and girlfriend! 

