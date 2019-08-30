Lewis Capaldi's Heartbreaker Of A Song Finally Has A Video!

We've been singing Lewis Capaldi's beautiful track 'Someone You Loved' constantly since it was released. Now the talented gent has dropped the video and it's perfect...

In the clip we see Lewis as a heartbroken man, continually attempting to go back to his love but being stopped by passers by. Something we can all relate to!

Lewis has been a busy boy, recently supporting Ed Sheeran on his Divide World Tour...

You can't of course dismiss the beautiful video that was released earlier this year for 'Somebody You Loved' starring Lewis' distant cousin and Dr. Who star Peter Capaldi. This video is a tough one to watch without shedding a tear or two.

You can get your hands on Lewis' album 'Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent' here.

