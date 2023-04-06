Lewis Capaldi, Billie Eilish: What’s It Like To Live With Tourettes?

Pop star Lewis Capaldi has announced he may have to quit his music career as the stress of making a second album has made his tourettes worse.

According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), tourette syndrome is a nervous system condition that triggers people to have “tics”.

The Scottish star is the latest to speak publicly about the condition, Billie Eilish has also opened up about her diagnosis.

On today’s Briefing, we speak to Ord Royce, a 17-year-old high school student living with Tourettes, and Clinical psychologist Dr ​​Amy Talbot, to find out what it is like living with the condition and how it impacts daily life.

“It sounds very loud, I have lots of loud tics, and I have days where I don’t tic at all, and I have days where I am ticing every five minutes…the best part of tourettes is educating people,” Royce said.

Royce has been diagnosed with tourettes since she was four, and she also has experienced coprolalia, a common copro phenomenon usually associated with tic disorders.

She explains that the coprolalia is the swearing part of the touretee. However, people have the misconception that every patient diagnosed with tourettes has coprolalia.

“I urged people not to make the assumption that tourette equals swearing because it doesn’t,” Royce said.

Dr Talbot says the age of diagnosis of tourette can sometimes be much later than the age of the onset of symptoms.

“So tics would usually onset at around age six or a bit later, that’s the most common age range up to age 12.”

