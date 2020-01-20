Level 2 water restrictions now apply for Cairns residents.

Today is the day level two water restrictions are coming into effect across the Cairns Regional Council area.

It's as we've had no steady rain, causing Cooperlode Falls Dam to drop to just 69 percent capacity.

Mayor Bob Manning said, "Water usage has remained steady and although we have had some rain, it has not fallen in significant amounts in the right places to keep topping the dam up."

Sprinkler use is now limited to one hour in the morning (6am to 7am) and one hour in the evening (6pm to 7pm), with days reduced from three to two days and determined by odd or even property numbers.

Additional restrictions also apply to washing of cars and other vehicles, cleaning of windows and topping up of pools and ponds.

Council will also greatly reduce the amount of water they're using on our parks and gardens.

What you need to know:

Under Level 2 water restrictions:

Sprinklers may be used only between the hours of 6am-7am and 6pm-7pm.

Odd-numbered properties (ie street number ending with 1, 3, 5, 7 or 9) are permitted to use sprinklers during the specified hours on Tuesdays and Saturdays only.

Even-numbered properties (number ending with 0, 2, 4, 6, or 8) may use sprinklers on Wednesdays and Sundays only.

No sprinkler or hose use is permitted on Mondays.

Hand-held hoses with a trigger nozzle can be used on other days.

Watering cans and buckets can be used at any time.

Other restrictions include:

No hosing of paved areas unless it is as a result of an accident, fire, health hazard or other emergency.

Topping up of pools and ponds may occur during permitted sprinkler use times only.

Water must not be used to clean windows except by means of a bucket or watering can filled directly from the tap.

Hoses must not be used for washing cars and other vehicles unless it is at a commercial car wash facility.

