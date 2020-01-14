Let Your Inner-Nanna Out And Make Your Own Townsville Tea Towel This Weekend

Put down the bottle of Tequila and pick up a tea towel this Sunday instead.

Perc Tucker Gallery is inviting all ages (which is great if you’re a 79 year old trapped in a 29 year old’s body) to make your own ‘unique tea towel’ at the Family Fun Day.

From 10-12 discover Ken Done’s Australian designs while creating something that you can have hanging in the kitchen for years to come.

All the materials will be supplied, but it’s being run on a first serve basis- so don’t sleep in and remember kiddies have to be accompanied by an adult at all times.

You can find Perc Tucker Regional Gallery on the corner of Flinders & Denham Street.



