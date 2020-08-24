Let’s HAUNT Tasmania!

Are you ready to find out what the most haunted places on the west coast look like?

Tasmania’s Most Haunted Facebook page is going LIVE with their paranormal investigation this week and you’re invited!

If you are a bit of a ghost believer or an adrenaline junkie then Tasmania's Most Haunted has something very exciting for you!

On Tuesday 25th at 8:30pm they will be going LIVE to discover if there is any spooky activity and again for a double dose on Wednesday 26th at 8:30pm from a new location.

The idea is to give Tasmanians and interstate followers a chance to watch from the safety and comfort of their homes and encourage you to sit back, turn the lights down low and enjoy the live feed.

This campaign is supporting the Tasmanian Tourism Industry and helping encourage Tasmanians to holiday in their own state with the hashtag #makeyourselfathome.

The live stream hopes to showcase the rugged beauty of the west coast and tell the history and ghost stories of some of the iconic destinations of the west.

Tasmania’s Most Haunted and Tourism Tasmania wants to attract interstate and international viewers to hopefully come and visit the state when border restrictions are lifted.

Head to their Facebook page here and don’t miss out on the spookiness this week!