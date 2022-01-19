'Let It Go' Officially Dethroned As Disney's Biggest Song

9 years after it became the most viral earworm to grace our sound-holes, ‘Let It Go’ has officially been dethroned as Disney’s biggest hit from an animated feature.

Encanto’s ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ has surpassed Elsa’s #iconic track, becoming the House of Mouse’s most popular song in almost three decades.

Consider yourself a Disney #stan? Try our trivia to prove you know your stuff:

Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote the music for the film, which follows a magical Colombian family as they fight to keep the ‘gifts’ they use to serve their rural community (we know what you’re thinking and yes, it is just a better version of X-Men 3).

The film’s eponymous soundtrack topped the Billboard 200 chart shortly after Encanto’s cinematic release, with ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ reaching #4 on the Billboard Hot 100 after accumulating 29 million streams and over 8,000 sales.

Catch the track here:

In true Disney fashion, the animated film became a massive commercial success after hitting Disney+ and received its fair share of critical praise, winning the award for Best Animated Feature Film at the Golden Globes.

If you haven’t seen it, check it out; you won't be disappointed!

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: