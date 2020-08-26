Leslie Jordan's Reaction To Hearing Cardi B's WAP Has Us Squealing

Let's be clear, we all love Leslie Jordan. From his days as Beverley Leslie on Will and Grace to his hilarious Tik Tok's and online videos that have us loling when we need it most.

This time, we guarantee you'll be blushing as Leslie listens to... wait for it...

Cardi B's new song WAP.

We all know what the title stands for and while there are various edited versions playing on radio etc, the real version is pretty... naughty.

So in saying that, before you watch Leslie's HILARIOUS out of body reaction to the song, we will warn you it is uncensored.

As they say, every garbage can has it's lid!

