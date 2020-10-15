Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande And More Join Cast Of Comedy Film 'Don't Look Up'

Adam McKay's upcoming Netflix comedy film, Don't Look Up, has announced an incredible star-studded cast including a number of actors, actresses and musicians.

The director is best known for his work on Anchorman, Step Brothers, Talladega Nights and The Big Short. His most recent film, Vice, was nominated for 8 Oscars, including best picture.

Don't Look Up will follow a pair of low-level astronomers who try to warn everyone on Earth that a giant meteorite will destroy the planet in 6 months.

While we don't yet know which characters will be played by each cast member, the line up will include Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Matthew Perry, Kid Cudi, Rob Morgan, Hitmesh Patel, Tomer Sisley, Ariana Grande, and Timothee Chalamet.

It's rumoured the astronomers will be played by Lawrence and DiCaprio, although Netflix has not yet confirmed these reports.

The movie is set to commence filming before the end of the year, with a 2021 release date.

