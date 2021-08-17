Lehmo Reveals Why He Had To Delete This Heartbreaking Recording From Locals In Afghanistan

While the world watches the confronting information coming out of Afghanistan, Lehmo opened up about his very emotional experiences during his visits there.

The Hit Network radio host and Aussie comedian Anthony Lehmann aka Lehmo revealed the sad truth behind why he was forced to delete a special audio message from locals in Afghanistan during one of his many comedy show visits.

Take a listen below:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library including Bec, Cosi & Lehmo.