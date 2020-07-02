LEGO Masters' Trent & Josh Explain Why 'LEGO' Is Only Pronounced Differently in South Australia

Laygo or Lego?

If you watched LEGO Masters, you probably noticed some differences in the way the contestants pronounced the word "Lego". 

People from South Australia pronounce it "laygo" while the rest of Australia says "leggo". 

Zoe and Parente from LEGO Masters Deconstructed attempted to get to the bottom of the issue with South Aussies Trent & Josh. Take a listen as they break down the season and come up with a weird theory about that Lego pronunciation! 

17 hours ago

