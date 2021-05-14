LEGO Masters' Jess Reveals Whether Brickman Gives Feedback Behind The Scenes

In today's episode of LEGO Masters: Deconstructed, the team chat with recently eliminated contestant Jess about her experience on the show.

Jess dives into the gritty details of some of her more intense builds, including the half and half challenge which eventually sent her packing.

We find out whether Jess & Anthony had the chance to build together before the initial episode and how well they work together as a team.

We also find out whether Brickman offered Jess & Anthony more detailed advice behind the scenes or whether he keeps his criticism as brief as he does on camera.

Tune into the full chat below...

