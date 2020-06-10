LEGO Masters Winners Jackson & Alex On How Distracting Hamish Blake Was As A Host
"It was inconvenient for sure"
Nine
The guys at LEGO Masters: Deconstructed caught up with this season's winners Jackson and Alex to find out how their lives have changed since winning the show and how they’re spending all that cash!
They also revealed who would win if they were been put against each other (awks!) and what it was like working alongside funny-guy Hamish Blake.. and they were brutally honest about that!
LISTEN BELOW: