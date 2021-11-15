LEGO Masters Is Returning For Two Magical Brickmas Specials!

Missing your LEGO fix? So are we! LEGO® Masters Australia is returning to our screens for two magical Bricksmas Specials!

Four celebrity guests will be teamed up with some of the greatest returning contestants from past seasons to battle it out over two episodes in the quest to be crowned LEGO Masters Brickmas winners.

Of course, we'll be graced with host Hamish Blake and judge Ryan "Brickman McNaught", who will guide the teams as they create some spectacular Christmas-themed builds.

So, what celebrities can we expect? We'll be welcoming Scott Cam, Sophie Monk, Brooke Boney and Michael "Wippa" Wipfli!



The returning contestants include Michael (Season 3), Stani (Season 2), Jay (Season 2), and Henry (Season 1).

We'll also get to see Brickman put his world-renowned skills to use as he assists each team with their builds!

Christmas is less than six weeks away and what better way to get into the spirit than a LEGO® Masters Australia Brickmas?!

Don't miss it on Sunday, November 21 and Sunday, November 28 at 7pm on Channel 9 and 9Now!

