LEGO Masters Contestants Reveal What They Do To Pass Time During Filming

We sat down with the recently eliminated, Summer & Iona from LEGO Masters to ask a few burning questions fans want to know. 

And if the show couldn't get anymore wholesome, the pair revealed how they all pass the time during filming...and it's too sweet!

During the chat they also revealed whether being the youngest on LEGO Masters was a disadvantage and confirmed just how much Brickman actually can help. 

