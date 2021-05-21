LEGO Masters' Atlanta Reveals The One Detail We Missed From David & Gus' Winning Build

Behind the scenes info!

Article heading image for LEGO Masters' Atlanta Reveals The One Detail We Missed From David & Gus' Winning Build

Channel Nine

Following the LEGO Masters finale on Monday, Atlanta, Jeff, Michael, Harrison and Annie joined the LEGO Masters: Deconstructed podcast to share their insight into the season’s final builds!

Take a listen to the full chat below, including the moment when Atlanta highlighted one feature about David & Gus’ winning build we all missed:

Catch up on more interviews like this by downloading the LiSTNR app! Enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one library.

Entertainment News Team

21 May 2021

Article by:

Entertainment News Team

LEGO Masters
LEGO Masters Deconstructed
TV
Listen Live!
LEGO Masters
LEGO Masters Deconstructed
TV
LEGO Masters
LEGO Masters Deconstructed
TV
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs